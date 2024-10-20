Upper Austria dream shattered
Reform of the regional league: Nothing new in the west
Salzburg's dream of a joint third league with Upper Austria seems to have finally come to an end after a meeting of the Western League club representatives. This is the result of a letter. They would rather make changes to the existing format. What these changes will look like, however, is completely open.
For a long time, the Salzburg Football Association wanted to form a regional league with Upper Austria. Most recently, a complete reform of the third tier by an ÖFB working group seemed close to being implemented: three regional leagues will become four from 2026/27 - Vorarlberg will play with Tyrol, Salzburg with Upper Austria, Carinthia with Styria, only the Eastern League (Vienna, Burgenland, Lower Austria) will remain the same. A direct promotion to the 2nd division? History!
"Should continue to exist"
But since a "workshop" of the representatives of the third division clubs from Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg near Innsbruck, one thing is clear: there will be (almost) nothing new in the west. According to a six-line letter signed by the Tyrolean class representative Ropic, it was agreed "with a clear majority that the existing format (three leagues, direct promotion, note) should continue to exist."
Furthermore, according to the letter, an "exciting variant for a future-oriented development of the regional league was developed." What exactly this means, however, remains unclear. Only this much: the club representatives are in favor of pursuing this option.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.