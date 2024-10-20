Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upper Austria dream shattered

Reform of the regional league: Nothing new in the west

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 09:00

Salzburg's dream of a joint third league with Upper Austria seems to have finally come to an end after a meeting of the Western League club representatives. This is the result of a letter. They would rather make changes to the existing format. What these changes will look like, however, is completely open. 

0 Kommentare

For a long time, the Salzburg Football Association wanted to form a regional league with Upper Austria. Most recently, a complete reform of the third tier by an ÖFB working group seemed close to being implemented: three regional leagues will become four from 2026/27 - Vorarlberg will play with Tyrol, Salzburg with Upper Austria, Carinthia with Styria, only the Eastern League (Vienna, Burgenland, Lower Austria) will remain the same. A direct promotion to the 2nd division? History!

"Should continue to exist"
But since a "workshop" of the representatives of the third division clubs from Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg near Innsbruck, one thing is clear: there will be (almost) nothing new in the west. According to a six-line letter signed by the Tyrolean class representative Ropic, it was agreed "with a clear majority that the existing format (three leagues, direct promotion, note) should continue to exist."

Furthermore, according to the letter, an "exciting variant for a future-oriented development of the regional league was developed." What exactly this means, however, remains unclear. Only this much: the club representatives are in favor of pursuing this option.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf