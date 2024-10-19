Threats to Iran
Hezbollah behind attack on Netanyahu
Following the failed drone attack on one of his properties, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran and its allies of attempting to assassinate him. Iran and its allies would "regret" the attempt to "assassinate" him and his wife, Netanyahu declared on Saturday evening. According to Iranian sources, the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon was behind the drone attack.
"I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of the State of Israel will pay a heavy price," Netanyahu said.
"Iran shows its true colors once again"
Foreign Minister Israel Katz explained on X that with the "assassination attempt" on Netanyahu and his family, Iran had "once again shown its true face".
Netanyahu not at home at the time of the attack
A drone attack by Hezbollah from Lebanon on the Israeli city of Caesarea was aimed at Netanyahu. This was confirmed by a government spokesperson. However, Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack. One of Netanyahu's houses is located in Caesarea, a coastal town on the Mediterranean. The spokesperson did not specify the exact location of the drone strike.
50-year-old was killed
One man was killed in Israel as a result of the Hezbollah attacks. The 50-year-old was hit by shrapnel in his car, Magen David Adom's aid workers said on X. According to Israeli media, at least nine people were also injured in the attacks from the northern neighboring country.
115 projectiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel
According to the Israeli army, around 115 projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israel during the course of Saturday morning. Some were intercepted, others hit open ground. However, according to media reports, some also hit populated areas such as Kiryat Ata to the east of the port city of Haifa.
Air raid alert in Tel Aviv
There was also an air alert in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. A drone was reportedly approaching the Glilot district, where the headquarters of the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad and another intelligence center are located. According to the army, the sirens also sounded in Haifa, in numerous places in northern Israel such as the city of Tiberias on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee and on the Golan Heights.
Two dead after Israeli counter-attack
According to the authorities, two people were killed in an Israeli counter-attack north of the Lebanese capital Beirut. The attack in the Jounieh area was aimed at a vehicle, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The area of the drone attack in the multi-religious country is predominantly inhabited by Christians. Panic broke out among residents there. Eyewitnesses reported that they had previously thought they were safe from Israeli attacks.
This is the first time that Jounieh has been hit since the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the attack.
