“Exhausted”: Harris doubts Trump’s fitness

Trump declined second TV debate

Trump has appeared on television channels that are sympathetic to him. However, the 78-year-old declined interviews with media outlets such as NBC, CNBC and CBS. He also declined a second televised debate against Harris. According to many experts, he clearly lost the TV duel with the Democrat in September. In response to Harris' comments about his physical condition, Trump told reporters that he had not canceled anything. He described his opponent as a "loser" who "doesn't have the energy of a rabbit".