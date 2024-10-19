Battle for the White House
“Exhausted”: Harris doubts Trump’s fitness
In the US election campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris has cast doubt on the fitness of her rival for the presidency, Donald Trump. Following reports that the Republican is allegedly suffering from fatigue, the Democratic candidate said on Friday: "If you're exhausted on the campaign trail, the question is whether you're fit for the toughest job in the world." Trump reacted angrily to these comments and called Harris a "loser".
Both presidential rivals appeared on Friday in Michigan, which is among the group of swing states in the Nov. 5 election.
"Exhausted"
On the same day, the news portal "Politico" reported that a Trump adviser had told the producers of a website in exchange for a possible interview that the ex-president was "exhausted" and declined some appearances.
Trump declined second TV debate
Trump has appeared on television channels that are sympathetic to him. However, the 78-year-old declined interviews with media outlets such as NBC, CNBC and CBS. He also declined a second televised debate against Harris. According to many experts, he clearly lost the TV duel with the Democrat in September. In response to Harris' comments about his physical condition, Trump told reporters that he had not canceled anything. He described his opponent as a "loser" who "doesn't have the energy of a rabbit".
Of "love" and "customs"
In Auburn Hills, a suburb of the car city of Detroit, Trump once again announced that he would significantly increase tariffs on foreign goods if he won the election. There are a lot of nice words, such as the word "love", said the right-wing populist. In his opinion, however, there is an even more beautiful word: "tariff."
Harris, on the other hand, warned at an appearance in Oakland County: "Donald Trump is making the same empty promises to the people of Michigan as before - and hoping you forget how he left you hanging last time."
Polls predict a close race
The polls predict an extremely close race between the vice president and the ex-president. The president is elected indirectly by a college of electors sent by the individual states. Due to this peculiarity of the US electoral system, the decision is likely to be made in only a few states, the so-called swing states, where the election outcome is particularly close.
Harris and Trump planned to continue their campaign tour through the swing states at the weekend. The Vice President also relied on the glamor of pop stars. At an appearance planned for Saturday in Detroit, she was to be supported by the singer Lizzo. Later on Saturday, the Democrat was scheduled to hold a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, which was also to be attended by singer Usher.
Trump, for his part, wanted to hold rallies again in Michigan and then in Pennsylvania at the weekend.
