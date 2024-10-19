Former ORF General Wrabetz to negotiate for the SPÖ

ÖVP loses majority on ORF board through election

And this is where the story becomes even more explosive. This is because the ÖVP has lost a number of pro-Turkish seats on the Board of Trustees, which is decisive for the appointment of the Director General, due to the sharp drop in the National Council elections. The number is likely to fall from 19 to 15 to 16. This is tantamount to losing the majority in the 36-member supervisory body and control committee of the ORF. The next regular election of the Director General would then be in 2026 ...