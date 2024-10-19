Is he planning a comeback?
Former ORF General Wrabetz to negotiate for the SPÖ
The exploratory teams of the parties are forming for future coalition talks - former ORF boss Alexander Wrabetz and another ORF foundation councillor could also be on board for the SPÖ, as the "Krone" has learned.
The carousel of names often turns faster after the election than before. While the parties have already nominated their teams for future coalition talks with the respective party leaders and their confidants downwards, a list of people for the sub-chapters of the exploratory talks is also being discussed behind the political scenes.
ORF professionals as red negotiators
Two interesting names are repeatedly mentioned in political circles as negotiators for the SPÖ in the media sector: Former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz and Heinz Lederer, the long-standing head of the red circle of friends on the Küniglberg Foundation Council. Both are proven experts in their field.
Candidates are still keeping a low profile
However, nothing is fixed (yet), as the "Krone" learned from potential red negotiators during telephone calls. The unanimous tenor: "No comment." In any case, the current Rapid president Wrabetz was the top boss of the state broadcaster on Küniglberg for a total of 15 years, three times in a row. Most recently, however, he was overthrown by a large majority against him on the Board of Trustees.
ÖVP loses majority on ORF board through election
And this is where the story becomes even more explosive. This is because the ÖVP has lost a number of pro-Turkish seats on the Board of Trustees, which is decisive for the appointment of the Director General, due to the sharp drop in the National Council elections. The number is likely to fall from 19 to 15 to 16. This is tantamount to losing the majority in the 36-member supervisory body and control committee of the ORF. The next regular election of the Director General would then be in 2026 ...
Whether Alexander Wrabetz, who will also be able to enjoy an ORF luxury pension on his 65th birthday next year, will seek a fourth term of office via political detours after his hat-trick is certainly the subject of heated debate. Just like the future job of media minister.
