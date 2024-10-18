Third World Cup victory
Svancer triumphs at the Big Air World Cup in Chur
Matej Svancer got the season off to a perfect start on Friday at the Big Air Freeski World Cup in Chur (Switzerland). The 20-year-old from Salzburg scored 186 total points and celebrated his third World Cup victory, his second in Chur since 2021, ahead of Norway's Tormod Frostad (178) and Canada's Dylan Deschamps (172.5).
"I'm obviously very happy that it went so well for me today. I only learned the second trick here in training - it's cool that I managed it so well on the last run. Standing at the top of the podium together with Tormod and Dylan makes this success even more special," said Svancer in a press release from the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV).
The three other Austrians who started in Chur failed to make it into the final decision. Hannes Rudigier from Tyrol came 31st in the final ranking, Lukas Müllauer from Upper Austria finished 41st and Julius Forer from Vorarlberg came 52nd.
Austria has another hot iron in the fire in Chur on Saturday - albeit among the snowboarders. Double Olympic champion Anna Gasser will be competing in her showpiece discipline Big Air, with the final scheduled for 20:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.