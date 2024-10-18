Vorteilswelt
Only released in June

Deportation ban: offender (29) stabbed again

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 21:36

Only four months after his release from prison, a known police offender in Germany has seriously injured another person with a knife. The man from Eritrea is considered "tolerated" until the final verdict and cannot be deported.

0 Kommentare

Last Thursday, a 29-year-old Eritrean seriously injured a 33-year-old Libyan man with a knife in an apartment in Dresden. The police suspect that the altercation involved drugs.

Arrest warrant for 29-year-old
The victim suffered serious back injuries and had to be taken to hospital immediately, as reported by the newspaper "Bild". The senior public prosecutor's office confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for attempted manslaughter in conjunction with grievous bodily harm against the 29-year-old. He is currently in custody. 

Aggressive behavior, escape attempts
The attacker was only released on June 11 after serving a four-year prison sentence for causing grievous bodily harm. During his previous criminal acts in Dresden, he had brutally attacked three other refugees. Three knives were found in his trouser pocket on the same day he was arrested. He is also said to have attracted attention in the prison for his extremely aggressive behavior and escape attempts.

Just six days after his release, the man went on the rampage in a police station and later attacked a railroad employee who caught him fare dodging. During this arrest, the police again found a kitchen knife on him.

Symbolic image (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Symbolic image
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Ban on deportation imposed
The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) revoked the "protection status as an asylum seeker", but at the same time imposed a ban on deportation. The 29-year-old immediately lodged an appeal against the Bamf's decision, which is why he is considered "tolerated" until the final decision is made and cannot be deported.

The spokeswoman for the Saxony state directorate confirmed to the "Bild" newspaper that the accused does not have the necessary travel documents - a further obstacle to the man's deportation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
