“Secret plan”: Cities want to preserve their hospitals

Of course, this does not change the anger in the affected cities about the planned closures. The SPÖ in particular is now positioning itself: "Scandalous" is the health pact, which the black-blue state government probably did not want to present until after the local council elections for party tactical reasons, for Wiener Neustadt's Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger: because the construction of the new hospital in the second largest city in Lower Austria has recently stalled due to environmental concerns, he even fears for the location. "We are demanding a guarantee that our hospital will be preserved in the future," says the Social Democrat.