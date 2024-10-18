Vorteilswelt
Investigators' suspicions

Liam Payne was probably unconscious when he fell

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 13:32

What really happened shortly before Liam Payne's death? A question that not only the fans of the British pop star are asking themselves, but also the investigators, who have now expressed their suspicions. 

As reported by the New York Post, Argentinian authorities believe that Liam Payne may have been in a state of "semi or complete unconsciousness" when he fell.

"No reflex posture"
The injuries to the 31-year-old's body are said to prove this. It can be seen that the singer "did not adopt a reflex posture" to "protect himself". 

The forensic theory could also be supported by the police's findings in Payne's suite. It is reported that the hotel room contained over-the-counter medication and a tranquilizer. Photos also show a complete mess, crumpled aluminum foil, burnt candles and the remains of a white powder.

Photos from Liam Payne's suite show, among other things, a smashed television.
Photos from Liam Payne's suite show, among other things, a smashed television.
(Bild: Photo Press Service/Krone KREATIV)
And complete chaos - such as crumpled aluminum foil and a white powder scattered across the desk.
And complete chaos - such as crumpled aluminum foil and a white powder scattered across the desk.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

"Upon entering, there was complete disorder, various things were broken," the police report said. The public prosecutor's office also said that Payne may have been going through a "substance use crisis" before his death.

Balcony railing too low?
It therefore seems quite possible that the railing of the hotel balcony could have been the former teen idol's undoing. Was it too low to protect the 1.80 tall singer, who may have already been in a state of exhaustion, from falling?

It was in this hotel that the tragic accident occurred. Was Payne unconscious when he fell from his balcony?
It was in this hotel that the tragic accident occurred. Was Payne unconscious when he fell from his balcony?
(Bild: APA/AFP/Luis ROBAYO)

According to the police, everything indicates that the former member of the boy band One Direction was alone in his room when he fell from the balcony.

Two women who were in Payne's suite in the hours before his death, but had already left the hotel at the time of the accident, have already been questioned by the police. 

"Loud, violent scream"
A hotel guest at the CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires told People magazine that he had heard a "loud, violent scream" shortly before the pop star's fatal fall.

There was also noise coming from the suite. "I thought it was a building site," the hotel guest continued. "I thought they were working on the room." The man described the noises coming from Payne's room as "heavy lifting" or "a bang".

Just a few minutes before his death, Liam Payne posted this couple's photo on Snapchat. The photo was not recent.
Just a few minutes before his death, Liam Payne posted this couple's photo on Snapchat. The photo was not recent.
(Bild: snapchat.com/liampayne)

A young woman also met the One Direction singer in the hotel suite shortly before the accident. She told the Daily Mail that he was upset about an email he had read earlier.

When he threw his laptop to the floor, she asked him if everything was okay. Payne's shocking answer: "I used to be in a boy band - that's why I'm so fucked up." The Brit then returned to his suite.

Hotel employee dialed emergency number
Even before the tragic accident, a hotel employee had called the emergency services because of a rioting guest. The employee said that he feared for the man's life.

The emergency services were only able to determine that the British pop star had died.
The emergency services were only able to determine that the British pop star had died.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Natacha Pisarenko)

When the emergency services arrived, Payne had already fallen from the balcony. He had sustained such serious injuries that the first responders could only determine the singer's death. The autopsy revealed that Liam Payne died of polytrauma and bleeding. 

Further investigations are being carried out to confirm evidence of drug and alcohol use prior to the fall.

One Direction mourn Payne's death
On Thursday, the members of boyband One Direction expressed their shock at the death of Liam Payne. "We are completely devastated by Liam's death," said a joint statement from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The four pop stars wrote in a message on Instagram that they now needed time to come to terms with "the loss of our brother". They added: "We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

