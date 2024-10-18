Investigators' suspicions
Liam Payne was probably unconscious when he fell
What really happened shortly before Liam Payne's death? A question that not only the fans of the British pop star are asking themselves, but also the investigators, who have now expressed their suspicions.
As reported by the New York Post, Argentinian authorities believe that Liam Payne may have been in a state of "semi or complete unconsciousness" when he fell.
"No reflex posture"
The injuries to the 31-year-old's body are said to prove this. It can be seen that the singer "did not adopt a reflex posture" to "protect himself".
The forensic theory could also be supported by the police's findings in Payne's suite. It is reported that the hotel room contained over-the-counter medication and a tranquilizer. Photos also show a complete mess, crumpled aluminum foil, burnt candles and the remains of a white powder.
"Upon entering, there was complete disorder, various things were broken," the police report said. The public prosecutor's office also said that Payne may have been going through a "substance use crisis" before his death.
Balcony railing too low?
It therefore seems quite possible that the railing of the hotel balcony could have been the former teen idol's undoing. Was it too low to protect the 1.80 tall singer, who may have already been in a state of exhaustion, from falling?
According to the police, everything indicates that the former member of the boy band One Direction was alone in his room when he fell from the balcony.
Two women who were in Payne's suite in the hours before his death, but had already left the hotel at the time of the accident, have already been questioned by the police.
"Loud, violent scream"
A hotel guest at the CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires told People magazine that he had heard a "loud, violent scream" shortly before the pop star's fatal fall.
There was also noise coming from the suite. "I thought it was a building site," the hotel guest continued. "I thought they were working on the room." The man described the noises coming from Payne's room as "heavy lifting" or "a bang".
A young woman also met the One Direction singer in the hotel suite shortly before the accident. She told the Daily Mail that he was upset about an email he had read earlier.
When he threw his laptop to the floor, she asked him if everything was okay. Payne's shocking answer: "I used to be in a boy band - that's why I'm so fucked up." The Brit then returned to his suite.
Hotel employee dialed emergency number
Even before the tragic accident, a hotel employee had called the emergency services because of a rioting guest. The employee said that he feared for the man's life.
When the emergency services arrived, Payne had already fallen from the balcony. He had sustained such serious injuries that the first responders could only determine the singer's death. The autopsy revealed that Liam Payne died of polytrauma and bleeding.
Further investigations are being carried out to confirm evidence of drug and alcohol use prior to the fall.
One Direction mourn Payne's death
On Thursday, the members of boyband One Direction expressed their shock at the death of Liam Payne. "We are completely devastated by Liam's death," said a joint statement from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.
The four pop stars wrote in a message on Instagram that they now needed time to come to terms with "the loss of our brother". They added: "We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.