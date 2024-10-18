“Breaking the rules”: Red Bull under fire

According to media reports, other teams had contacted the rule makers and suspected a possible breach of the rules by Red Bull. This concerns a device in the cockpit that allows the set-up of the car to be changed between qualifying and the race. However, this is strictly forbidden. Specifically, the height of the front underbody is said to be adjustable with the part. A Red Bull Racing spokesperson confirmed the existence of this device to the BBC in Austin. However, it is inaccessible as soon as the car is fully assembled and ready for use. Accordingly, it is said not to have been used.