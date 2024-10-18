Athletes have fallen deeply
Drugs and murder! Police looking for ex-Olympic starter
In 2002, he was still chasing medals at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, but a lot has gone wrong for him in the past 22 years - former snowboarder Ryan James Wedding is now wanted as a suspected drug dealer and murderer! The FBI is now even offering a reward of 50,000 US dollars for information leading to the capture of the 43-year-old Canadian ...
Wedding, who is said to have long since moved to Mexico, is accused in the USA of leading a criminal organization, murder and drug trafficking, among other things (!). While 12 of the 16 main suspects have now been arrested, the former winter sportsman, who finished 24th at the 2002 Olympics, and three of his accomplices are still on the run, Martin Estrada, US prosecutor in Los Angeles, told US media.
Several people killed in Canada
The group is said to have transported around 60 tons of cocaine per year from Colombia via Mexico to the USA and Canada, using long-distance semitrailers. When a drug shipment was stolen, Wedding and Co. killed several people in Canada, according to the US authorities. Particularly tragic: two of them were the victims of a mix-up between the murderers and were killed as complete bystanders ...
In the course of their investigation, cocaine, weapons, ammunition, cash and cryptocurrencies worth over three million dollars were seized. According to prosecutor Estrada, Wedding is believed to have immediately returned to the cocaine business after serving a previous prison sentence for drug trafficking and joined the notorious Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.
