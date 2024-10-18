Louis Tomlinson makes a promise to Liam Payne’s son

The singer died after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The news of his sudden death shocked not only fans worldwide, but also his former bandmates, who had grown together like a family. "We are completely devastated by Liam's death," read a joint statement from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

"Will be the uncle he needs"

Tomlinson was particularly emotional in his own obituary on his Instagram account. In it, Tomlinson promises to look after Payne's seven-year-old son Bear. "I will be the uncle he needs," the singer explained in his moving statement. He wants to tell Bear stories about "how great his dad was".