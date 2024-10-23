Start-ups
Boldly breaking new ground
In 2023, 9,561 new companies were founded in Vienna - with the challenge of self-employment, more and more want to realize their own ideas.
Vienna is not only the most liveable city in Austria, but also the city where many great ideas are born and successful companies are founded.
With our current initiative, we are bringing them and their achievements to the fore," emphasizes Clemens Schmidgruber, Chairman of the Board of Junge Wirtschaft Wien.
Cornerstone of the Viennese economy
More and more people are venturing into self-employment in order to realize their own ideas. These numerous start-ups are impressive proof of the city's innovative strength and entrepreneurial potential. They not only contribute significantly to prosperity, but also to the high quality of life in Vienna.
Vienna's economy thrives on people who are prepared to break new ground and create not only economic but also social added value. With 149,894 businesses, Viennese entrepreneurs secure a total of 599,762 jobs and train 12,468 apprentices. They help to ensure that Vienna remains a city of short distances - a place where products and services come from the neighborhood and make everyday life easier.
Starting a business: Challenges and opportunities
The path to self-employment often involves hurdles such as bureaucratic requirements and uncertainties. Nevertheless, many people decide to take this courageous step. Marc Matteck is an inspiring example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Vienna. The thirty-something, who works full-time in sales for an online platform, founded the company 2themoon OG together with his partner Thomas Tolinger. Within a few months, they built up a community with tens of thousands of followers and realized successful collaborations. For Matteck, self-employment is a creative balance. "Running and developing my own business is a fulfilling hobby for me," he explains.
Self-employment allows him to realize his own ideas and constantly face new challenges. "I have ideas that I want to implement, and self-employment gives me the freedom to do that," says Matteck. His advice to future founders is: "Just do it. You have to believe in your idea and yourself. There will always be challenges, but only those who stick with it will be successful in the long term."
Budding entrepreneurs can count on the comprehensive support of the Vienna Economic Chamber. From start-up advice to tailor-made services for established companies, it offers everything that is necessary to strengthen Vienna as a business location in the long term. After all, entrepreneurs are the key to Vienna's successful future.
