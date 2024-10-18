Mother’s Cake focus on a free anti-rock show

"I was actively involved in this whole 2008 indie era, the new album has a lot of these vibes," says singer, guitarist and song architect Yves Krismer, who is just as enthusiastic about the classics of the 60s and 70s from the Beatles to Jimi Hendrix, as quoted in the press release. Another influence was Stanley Kubrick: the ten-minute opener "Clockwork" borrows the main musical motif from the cult film "A Clockwork Orange". Mother's Cake are happy to incorporate a few "Easter eggs" - for example, at some point you can even hear a reference to the NDW hit "Eisbär" by Grauzone.