Enjoy a family vacation at the Berghotel Hauserbauer
Enjoy unique vacation moments at the Berghotel Hauserbauer**** in Dorfgastein! Spend carefree days high above the valley and enjoy fantastic views, wonderfully quiet rooms, two separate wellness areas and delicious specialties. The "Krone" is giving away a wonderful family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children at the Berghotel Hauserbauer**** with half board and all Hauserbauer inclusive services!
With only 42 cozy and natural rooms, the Berghotel Hauserbauer is THE insider tip in the Gastein Valley. Picturesquely situated above the valley, the main building and the new "Bergseit'n", which is connected by a glass bridge, offer everything you expect from a relaxing, cozy, active and, above all, peaceful vacation on the mountain.
Wake up refreshed and immerse yourself in the breathtaking mountain panorama that extends directly in front of your room. The Hauserbauer cuisine with a hearty breakfast and a varied menu of choice in the evening is personally prepared by senior chef Georg Rohrmoser with all kinds of delicacies from the hotel's own farm. There are even two separate wellness areas with different saunas, steam baths, relaxation rooms, treatments on request and a year-round heated outdoor pool with indoor access!
Winter and summer alike, the Gastein Valley at your feet is the perfect place for variety on vacation. Skiing and thermal baths in winter, hiking, biking and golf in summer are among the highlights and can be reached in just a few minutes from the Hauserbauer. Especially recommended: the health offer with healing gallery in the spa town of Bad Hofgastein, and the legendary ambience of the traditional town of Bad Gastein. Find out what else the Berghotel Hauserbauer**** has to offer HERE.
Take part now
The "Krone" is now giving away a family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children at the Berghotel Hauserbauer**** in Dorfgastein with half board and all Hauserbauer inclusive services! Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
