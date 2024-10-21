Enjoy a family vacation at the Berghotel Hauserbauer

Winter and summer alike, the Gastein Valley at your feet is the perfect place for variety on vacation. Skiing and thermal baths in winter, hiking, biking and golf in summer are among the highlights and can be reached in just a few minutes from the Hauserbauer. Especially recommended: the health offer with healing gallery in the spa town of Bad Hofgastein, and the legendary ambience of the traditional town of Bad Gastein. Find out what else the Berghotel Hauserbauer**** has to offer HERE.