Tirol close to Champions League group stage

In the women's competition, ATSC Wildcats Klagenfurt, who had beaten Finnish runners-up LP Kangasala 3:2 at home in the Challenge Cup qualifying first leg, narrowly missed out on promotion. The Carinthians were beaten 2:3 (-22,23,13,-16,-12) in Kangasala on Thursday despite leading 2:1 in sets. They then lost the golden set 12:15 after 137 minutes of play.