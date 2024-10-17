And there's more to come
Surprising points revolution in Formula 1
This comes as a surprise! From the coming Formula 1 season, the FIA will abolish the bonus point for the fastest lap of a driver in a Grand Prix. This was announced by the FIA on Thursday in Austin.
The rule had been in place since 2019, provided the driver finished in the top ten. This extra point could not only be important for very close decisions, but was also controversial due to some strategic considerations.
The FIA announced before the US Grand Prix in Austin that the changes to the sporting and technical regulations for 2024 and 2025 had been approved by the World Motor Sport Council at a meeting in Paris and via video conference.
In addition to the elimination of the fastest lap point, the requirement to use a young driver during free practice will be increased from once per car per season to twice per car per season.
New rule update
The FIA also announced that it is working on a new structure in the regulations for 2026. The rules would receive another major update. This should provide more "clarity and consistency". The transition to the new structure will take place in the coming months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
