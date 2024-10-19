German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich v Stuttgart – LIVE from 18:30
Seventh matchday in the German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich host VfB Stuttgart in the match of the round. We will be reporting from 18:30 - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Last season, FC Bayern had to let Stuttgart get the better of them, partly due to a defeat at VfB on matchday 32. Now, the league leaders could distance the runners-up to eight points.
Last season, Bayern won the first leg 3-0, but the Swabians managed to steal three points from the record champions shortly before the end of the season (3-1). Neuer: "That still bothers us a little bit. It will be a tough home game. We'll do everything we can to win at home."
Thomas Müller is fired up for the southern summit: "We want to win! We want to play good soccer, see the things we've done well in recent weeks again, especially against good opponents there's less room for mistakes, less room for the necessary efficiency."
Sebastian Hoeneß: "They're back to their old strength, play very intensively and run a lot, even though they have the most possession in the league. They have a very strong attitude, Vincent Kompany seems to be doing a good job. Bayern have an outstandingly good squad, but we want to try and take our chances and play a more open game than last year."
Bayern have been victorious 69 times against VfB in the Bundesliga, and no other team has won as many matches in history.
