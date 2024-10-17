"It's completely different"
USA international Marco Reus settles accounts with Germany
Germany's former international Marco Reus moved to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Los Angeles Galaxy in the summer - and apparently feels much more comfortable there than in his home country. The 35-year-old has now stated this quite bluntly.
"Of course, life here is different to Germany or Dortmund - mainly because people are just relaxed here. They greet you normally and ask how you're doing and what you're up to without being judged in any way. And that's very, very interesting," says Reus in the "Tomorrow Business, Stars & Lifestyle" podcast.
There is also the way in which soccer is dealt with in both countries. "The pressure usually comes from outside, from the media. It's completely different in Germany than here. Here, people are a bit more chilled with their analysis - and more relaxed."
No matter how the person is doing
Reus continues: "In Germany, you quickly get the feeling that a journalist or a newspaper is very harsh on a person. And don't question how the person is doing."
For the ex-Dortmund native, it has become too "crass and fast-moving", especially in recent years. There was only good or bad - and in the end he didn't like that at all, which is why he was glad to have moved to the USA.
