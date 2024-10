ORF celebrates New Year’s Eve live again – with Silbereisen

"Special party with lots of stars"

"So far, I've always turned down all New Year's Eve requests. When Andy Borg said that he would be there immediately when New Year's Eve is finally celebrated live again, I immediately agreed. I'm really looking forward to it," says Silbereisen to the "Kronen Zeitung" and adds: "We're counting down to 2025 together. It's going to be a very special party with lots of stars, lots of hits to sing along to and a unique sea of wonderful lights!"