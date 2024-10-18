Victims conned out of millions with “police trick”

Oh, you remember me, that's good. Because I remember you too," says one of the victims when they meet in the courtroom. It was thanks to him that the handcuffs clicked for three fraudsters in Tulln at the beginning of the year. The 79-year-old was not fooled and lured the perpetrators into the trap. After an "Adam Stern" from Interpol contacted the pensioner by telephone to bring his valuables to safety because of an imminent burglary (an arrested gang of robbers would have provided evidence), the man acted in the right way.