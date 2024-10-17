Israel investigates possible killing of Hamas chief Sinwar

First reports of Sinwar's death at the end of September

Sinwar is considered the mastermind behind the massacre on October 7, 2023, which triggered the Gaza war and the regional escalation. At the end of September, media reports suspected that the 61-year-old had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. This was supported at the time by the fact that he had broken off contact with the Hamas representatives present at the ceasefire negotiations some time ago. In the previous week, however, there was reportedly a "sign of life" from Sinwar. He is said to have made contact with representatives from Qatar.