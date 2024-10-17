Shooting in ruins
Israel investigates possible killing of Hamas chief Sinwar
The head of the radical Islamic Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, may have been killed during an Israeli army operation in the Gaza Strip. Footage of a body buried under rubble, which is said to resemble the Hamas leader, is currently being circulated. According to government sources, the Israeli security cabinet has been informed that the extremist leader has "very probably" been killed.
During the operations in the Palestinian territory, "three terrorists were eliminated", the Israeli army announced on Thursday. The possibility that "one of the terrorists is Sinwar" is currently being investigated - at this stage, "the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed".
According to Israeli media, an army patrol encountered three "armed terrorists" inside a partially destroyed house. There was an exchange of fire and the fighters were eliminated. Recovering the bodies was not so easy, however, as the house and the surrounding area were mined. Genetic testing is comparatively unproblematic because Sinwar had spent years in Israeli custody and Israel therefore has his DNA, explained the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
According to Hamas circles, the reports are being examined. At present, however, there is no confirmation of Sinwar's death from Hamas.
First reports of Sinwar's death at the end of September
Sinwar is considered the mastermind behind the massacre on October 7, 2023, which triggered the Gaza war and the regional escalation. At the end of September, media reports suspected that the 61-year-old had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. This was supported at the time by the fact that he had broken off contact with the Hamas representatives present at the ceasefire negotiations some time ago. In the previous week, however, there was reportedly a "sign of life" from Sinwar. He is said to have made contact with representatives from Qatar.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.