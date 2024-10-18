Tyrol’s water rescuers will also help abroad in future

Help with floods or search operations abroad

This is also important for the Tyrolean water rescuers: in addition to their commitment, vehicles and equipment are also needed abroad. "Our water rescue team is highly professional, well trained and has modern equipment and vehicles. This makes it all the more important to use this expertise for more than just Tyrol," explains Astrid Mair (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Security. The state supports the Tyrolean water rescue service with €190,000 per year.