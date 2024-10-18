Vorteilswelt
Tyrol’s water rescuers will also help abroad in future

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 09:00

EU certification in the coming year should ensure that help from home is also available outside of Tyrol. The state of Tyrol already supports the Tyrolean Water Rescue Service financially.

Assistance in international crisis areas or support in an emergency - this will be possible in future for the Austrian Water Rescue Service's Federal Water Rescue Train. As part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), the Austrian Water Rescue Service is also taking part in a European Union certification process and will be able to provide assistance in international operations from summer 2025. Domestic emergency services can then be called upon.

Zitat Icon

Our water rescue team is highly professional, well trained and has modern equipment and vehicles. This makes it all the more important to use this expertise for more than just Tyrol

(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

Sicherheitslandesrätin Astrid Mair (ÖVP)

Bild: Johanna Birbaumer

Help with floods or search operations abroad
This is also important for the Tyrolean water rescuers: in addition to their commitment, vehicles and equipment are also needed abroad. "Our water rescue team is highly professional, well trained and has modern equipment and vehicles. This makes it all the more important to use this expertise for more than just Tyrol," explains Astrid Mair (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Security. The state supports the Tyrolean water rescue service with €190,000 per year.

The federal water rescue team comprises 197 volunteer members from Carinthia, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vienna and Vorarlberg and is led by Tyrolean Markus Kostner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf