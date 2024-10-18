Certification 2025
Tyrol’s water rescuers will also help abroad in future
EU certification in the coming year should ensure that help from home is also available outside of Tyrol. The state of Tyrol already supports the Tyrolean Water Rescue Service financially.
Assistance in international crisis areas or support in an emergency - this will be possible in future for the Austrian Water Rescue Service's Federal Water Rescue Train. As part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), the Austrian Water Rescue Service is also taking part in a European Union certification process and will be able to provide assistance in international operations from summer 2025. Domestic emergency services can then be called upon.
Our water rescue team is highly professional, well trained and has modern equipment and vehicles. This makes it all the more important to use this expertise for more than just Tyrol
Sicherheitslandesrätin Astrid Mair (ÖVP)
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
Help with floods or search operations abroad
This is also important for the Tyrolean water rescuers: in addition to their commitment, vehicles and equipment are also needed abroad. "Our water rescue team is highly professional, well trained and has modern equipment and vehicles. This makes it all the more important to use this expertise for more than just Tyrol," explains Astrid Mair (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Security. The state supports the Tyrolean water rescue service with €190,000 per year.
The federal water rescue team comprises 197 volunteer members from Carinthia, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vienna and Vorarlberg and is led by Tyrolean Markus Kostner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.