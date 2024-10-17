Security problems
“Sad day!” Concerns about the “winter sports mecca”
Oslo's Holmenkollen is a place with a rich tradition in winter sports. But there are growing concerns about the sports facilities. It was recently announced that funding could be cut. In the middle of the hot phase of season preparation, there are now also problems around the biathlon track ...
While professionals and young athletes are preparing for the upcoming biathlon season at Holmenkollen, the "winter sports mecca" continues to struggle with problems. For around a year now, there has been no peace and quiet at the shooting range. This is despite the fact that even the athletes' guns have fallen silent.
Ever since bullet holes were discovered in an adjacent building during a routine inspection in October 2023, the Holmenkollen has been struggling with safety problems. Every time there is hope that the situation has been brought under control, there is another setback.
What happens next?
And so it is again! The operator of the facility has announced that there are once again safety concerns and that the shooting range will therefore have to be closed for six weeks. A permanent solution, as admitted in an interview with "NRK", has still not been found. Restrictions must therefore continue to be imposed.
Top Norwegian biathlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold is very worried about the iconic facility. "The news that the facility has been closed again is a very sad day for us all". Above all, she fears for the development of the local offspring. In addition, the entire facility is facing an uncertain fate after the government announced its intention to reduce funding for large parts of the sports facility. It would definitely be a bitter loss from a sporting perspective.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.