“We will only enter government if there are reforms”

"Krone": Mr. Swatek, you are also focusing on the Neos core issues of education, transparency, childcare and health in the election campaign: are these really the issues that concern the Styrian population the most?

Niko Swatek: They are definitely the issues that people feel the most. If you are confronted with exploding waiting times for operations in hospital, if you can't find any panel doctors in the regions, if you can't get a place for your child in nurseries or kindergartens - then these are issues that affect Styrians on a daily basis and which the state government must finally resolve. Over the last five years, it has definitely managed a standstill and overslept a lot.