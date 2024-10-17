National Council: The FPÖ moves further to the right

Sobotka bids farewell

The constituent session opens with the intonation of the national anthem and the European anthem. After the swearing-in of the mandataries, the new National Council presidency is elected, with the Members of Parliament first deciding on the President of the National Council. The second and third Presidents are then elected separately. The elections are traditionally held by secret ballot in booths, preceded by a debate. Until the election of the new President of the National Council, the "old" President, i.e. Wolfgang Sobotka, will chair the session. Thursday was also his last presidential conference, as he is no longer a candidate for the National Council.