Fuss about seating arrangements
National Council: The FPÖ moves further to the right
The new National Council has not even been constituted yet when there is already the first turmoil among the parties. In the presidential chamber on Thursday, all parliamentary groups - with the exception of the Freedom Party - were in favor of the strengthened FPÖ swapping places with the ÖVP and thus moving to the far right from the speaker's podium. But the Blue Party doesn't like that at all ...
Everything would remain the same for the other clubs. The SPÖ would be on the far left, with the Greens and NEOS next to them. However, none of this is quite fixed yet anyway.
Little chance of success
The club directors have been tasked with finding a solution that satisfies everyone. The chances of success are considered low.
Front row seats also cause controversy
There is a second point of contention regarding the allocation of seats in the front row - namely whether a seat should remain free or whether the Freedom Party should be allocated an additional seat. The issue here is not that the other parliamentary groups begrudge the FPÖ the seat, but rather that two mandataries from different parliamentary groups would then have to share a bench and the clubs would no longer be immediately recognizable.
The President of the National Council will be elected on October 24
Otherwise, there were no major decisions in the presidential chamber. The agenda was set for the meeting on October 24, the highlight of which is the election of the President of the National Council. The FPÖ candidate for the President of the National Council will be determined after the committees have met next Wednesday, said Deputy Chairwoman Dagmar Belakowitsch.
Depending on the person proposed, the SPÖ will vote in favor, stated club leader Philip Kucher. This is the right practice, according to the deputy chairman of the NEOS party, Nikolaus Scherak. However, the NEOS want to invite the FPÖ candidate to a meeting first. August Wöginger, chairman of the ÖVP parliamentary group, also expressed a wait-and-see attitude - after all, they don't know who the FPÖ will nominate. The outgoing President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP), only said after the meeting that it was not a presidential responsibility.
Greens reject FPÖ National Council President
The Greens are swimming against the tide, vehemently rejecting an FPÖ National Council President. According to the Greens, a petition to this effect already has over 15,000 signatures. Belakowitsch said after the meeting that the fact that they reject a blue National Council President does not speak for their understanding of democracy. It is almost certain who will become the third President of the National Council: The current runner-up Doris Bures (SPÖ) announced her intention to run.
Sobotka bids farewell
The constituent session opens with the intonation of the national anthem and the European anthem. After the swearing-in of the mandataries, the new National Council presidency is elected, with the Members of Parliament first deciding on the President of the National Council. The second and third Presidents are then elected separately. The elections are traditionally held by secret ballot in booths, preceded by a debate. Until the election of the new President of the National Council, the "old" President, i.e. Wolfgang Sobotka, will chair the session. Thursday was also his last presidential conference, as he is no longer a candidate for the National Council.
On Thursday, the Presidential Conference also agreed on a work plan for the National Council until December. Further National Council meetings are therefore planned for November 20 and December 11.
