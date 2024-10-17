Kim helps Putin
Selenskyi: 10,000 North Koreans to fight for Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed reports on Thursday that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently being prepared to fight alongside Russia in the war against Ukraine.
He had corresponding information from his intelligence services, Selensky said at a press conference on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. According to the Ukrainian president, some North Korean officers are already in occupied territory in Ukraine.
"The first step towards a world war"
Moscow wants to fill gaps in its armed forces. Public opinion in Russia is against the mobilization of young Russians. North Korea would be the first country to support Russia with soldiers, following Iran's support with drones and missiles for Russia. This would be "the first step towards a world war".
The "Kyiv Independent" had previously reported, citing Western diplomats, that North Korea had already sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia in order to strengthen its war efforts against Ukraine.
South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun shortly afterwards described the report as "very likely" and referred to an agreement concluded between Moscow and Pyongyang in June of this year before the parliament in Seoul.
Mutual defense pact concluded
Russia and North Korea agreed on closer cooperation at the beginning of 2024. This also includes a mutual defense pact. According to Kim, this is similar to "a military alliance". It is therefore quite possible that North Korea will also send soldiers to the war in Ukraine, he said at the time.
Demands "more money" from EU members
Selenskyj is calling on the EU to provide further aid for his country in the war against Russia. "More money" is needed, he said - especially before the coming winter. The Ukrainian president plans to present his "victory plan" later today. He had already presented this to parliament in Kiev on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.