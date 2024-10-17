Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Kim helps Putin

Selenskyi: 10,000 North Koreans to fight for Moscow

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 13:54

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed reports on Thursday that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently being prepared to fight alongside Russia in the war against Ukraine.

0 Kommentare

He had corresponding information from his intelligence services, Selensky said at a press conference on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. According to the Ukrainian president, some North Korean officers are already in occupied territory in Ukraine.

"The first step towards a world war"
 Moscow wants to fill gaps in its armed forces. Public opinion in Russia is against the mobilization of young Russians. North Korea would be the first country to support Russia with soldiers, following Iran's support with drones and missiles for Russia. This would be "the first step towards a world war".

Selenskyj is calling on the EU to provide further aid for his country in the war against Russia. (Bild: AFP/zVg)
Selenskyj is calling on the EU to provide further aid for his country in the war against Russia.
(Bild: AFP/zVg)

The "Kyiv Independent" had previously reported, citing Western diplomats, that North Korea had already sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia in order to strengthen its war efforts against Ukraine.

South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun shortly afterwards described the report as "very likely" and referred to an agreement concluded between Moscow and Pyongyang in June of this year before the parliament in Seoul.

Mutual defense pact concluded
Russia and North Korea agreed on closer cooperation at the beginning of 2024. This also includes a mutual defense pact. According to Kim, this is similar to "a military alliance". It is therefore quite possible that North Korea will also send soldiers to the war in Ukraine, he said at the time.

Demands "more money" from EU members
Selenskyj is calling on the EU to provide further aid for his country in the war against Russia. "More money" is needed, he said - especially before the coming winter. The Ukrainian president plans to present his "victory plan" later today. He had already presented this to parliament in Kiev on Wednesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf