Family fights for the release of the Menendez brothers

Would the verdict have turned out very differently today?

"If Lyle and Erik's case were being tried today, given what we know today about abuse and PTSD, there is no doubt in my mind that their sentence would have been very different," said Anamaria Baralt, a niece of Jose Menendez. The prosecutors had claimed at the time that there was no evidence of sexual abuse and that greed for the parents' multi-million dollar fortune was the sole motive for the crime.