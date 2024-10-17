On budget
Own party members vote against Oleschko
Although Keutschach has enough money in the municipal coffers, there is still no budget for this year. And the entire municipal council even voted against the mayor.
All municipalities are on their last legs financially. The situation is different in Keutschach, where the Pyramidenkogel is pouring a lot of money into the municipal coffers. And yet the municipality is still unable to draw up a budget for this year. Mayor Gerhard Oleschko's budget proposal was rejected by the municipal council by a clear majority. 18 councillors, including four of the mayor's party colleagues, voted against the proposal and also against the financial statements for 2023.
Mayor grumbles after vote
"That speaks for itself," Oleschko grumbles in an interview with the Krone. The head of the municipality has been heavily criticized for some time, but the fact that his own elected representatives have turned against Oleschko is a complete novelty in the municipality's history.
The result of the vote speaks for itself. I'm not afraid of the future, I can think of solutions.
Gerhard Oleschko, Bgm. Keutschach (TK)
It is questionable whether there is a connection with the arbitrary regulation of an amusement tax for the Pyramidenkogel for the year 2023.
While Oleschko is probably at loggerheads with his party colleagues, a settlement was reached with former Pyramidenkogel manager Karl Dovjak, who was dismissed for allegedly falsifying time records. The investigation continues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
