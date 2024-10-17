Own party members vote against Oleschko

All municipalities are on their last legs financially. The situation is different in Keutschach, where the Pyramidenkogel is pouring a lot of money into the municipal coffers. And yet the municipality is still unable to draw up a budget for this year. Mayor Gerhard Oleschko's budget proposal was rejected by the municipal council by a clear majority. 18 councillors, including four of the mayor's party colleagues, voted against the proposal and also against the financial statements for 2023.