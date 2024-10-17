Ückert dismissed as UMIT rector after criticism

Tilg also affected

The Vice-Rectorate will also be vacant after Tilg's mandate was linked to that of Sexl. The former health politician - who served as UMIT Rector from 2004 to 2008 - was appointed Vice Rector in 2022 after resigning from the black-green state government under Governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) the year before. He had come under constant criticism since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The electrical engineering graduate became particularly well known nationally through an appearance on "ZiB2" in spring 2020, in which he repeated several times that the authorities had "done everything right" when it came to Ischgl. Sexl, in turn, was appointed rector in 2020. Her contract would have actually run until 2028.