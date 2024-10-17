Internet from satellite: It’s getting crowded in Earth orbit!

Different standards apply in space

Of course, the dimensions in space are enormous. But in view of the many plans for satellite networks, the question is: how much space is there in low orbit - i.e. at an altitude of around 200 to 2000 kilometers - and won't the satellites get in each other's way? In an interview with the Financial Times at the end of 2021, Musk calculated that there was room for "billions of satellites". Each layer, i.e. altitude, has a larger surface area than the Earth itself. "A few thousand satellites are nothing," he said.