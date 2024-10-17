"Sold very expensively"
Thomas Klepeisz scores on the NBA floor in Portland
Thomas Klepeisz has gained one more basketball experience since Wednesday (local time): The guard from Güssing played a guest game with his German club Ulm at the Portland Trail Blazers. The game ended 111:100 for the NBA team from the US state of Oregon.
Klepeisz recorded nine points, four assists, one rebound and one steal for the German champions of 2023. "We sold ourselves very, very expensively," he said.
"I don't know who the oldest NBA rookie was, but maybe I can still recommend myself," joked the 33-year-old Burgenland native ahead of the "special" game. He could certainly be satisfied with his 50% shooting percentage from distance - three out of six three-point attempts found their target in the Moda Center. Despite a hamstring problem, Klepeisz played 15:35 minutes.
The clash with Portland was a "great experience", emphasized the Ulm captain. The team "brought joy to the court" and "had fun". In his summary, Klepeisz also referred to the exertions of an 18-hour journey after a European Cup appearance in Istanbul on Monday. "But the adrenaline made up for the tiredness."
"Signature move" attracts attention
Klepeisz also reported that his "signature move", a "one-legged" three-pointer in the NBA arena on the Willamette River, attracted a lot of attention. After the final siren, he was asked about it by players from the TrailBlazers. The opposing center Deandre Ayton even described the move as "crazy".
Ulm, with the Güssinger in their ranks, were the first German club ever to be invited to play in an NBA arena. They will return to the daily grind of the Bundesliga on Saturday at Baskets Oldenburg.
