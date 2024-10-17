Less copper
New Infineon chip makes plastic money “greener”
A new module from semiconductor company Infineon is set to make hundreds of millions of contactless payment cards more environmentally friendly. According to the company from Neubiberg near Munich, which is the global market leader for the chips on the cards, the CO2 footprint of card production is to be significantly reduced as a result.
The cards are also expected to be available in Europe from the beginning of next year. Customers will be able to recognize them by the slightly larger electronic module, but there should be no difference in function. The key difference with the new cards is that they do not require an additional antenna made of copper wire.
Up to now, a typical card has contained around three meters of wire around 80 to 100 micrometres thick. They collect the energy emitted by the payment terminal and use it to power the chip on the card. According to Infineon, the new chip is significantly more economical. This is why a much smaller antenna is sufficient for its power supply. This is installed directly on the module, which is therefore somewhat larger.
Previous cards can hardly be recycled
The old copper antenna is a double environmental problem: on the one hand, it consumes resources and, on the other, it is glued to a foil between the layers of the card. This makes the previous cards almost impossible to recycle, according to Infineon. With the new cards, the module can simply be broken out and the plastic card and electronic waste can be disposed of separately.
The difference per card may be small - according to Infineon, the CO2 footprint of the electronic components is reduced by just over 60 percent. However, given that more than three billion cards are produced worldwide every year, the potential is huge.
The first of these cards are to be launched on the market in the USA this year, in Europe a little later. Within five years, the volume of environmentally friendly cards - not only with Infineon chips - is expected to rise to up to 900 million per year worldwide, according to experts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.