160 Austrian soldiers in Lebanon

Around 160 Austrian soldiers are currently stationed in Lebanon. The most heavily involved European countries include Italy with a good 1,000 soldiers, Spain with around 680 and France with 670. The UNIFIL peacekeeping force, which has been stationed in Lebanon since 1978, comprises a total of more than 10,000 soldiers and civilian staff. Since Resolution 1701 was passed by the UN Security Council after the Lebanon war in 2006, the tasks of the blue helmet force have been significantly expanded. Among other things, the resolution stipulates that only UNIFIL and Lebanese army troops should be deployed in the border area with Israel. Hezbollah remained there regardless. Israel is also violating Resolution 1701 with its military activities in southern Lebanon.