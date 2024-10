Where domestic sparkling wine has its greatest “origin”

The Poysdorf region is popping at the weekend

The sparkling variety matures deep in the cellars of the sparkling wine metropolis. If you want to toast with a special sparkling wine on Sparkling Wine Day next Tuesday, there are plenty of treats on offer at the weekend in Poysdorf, including a supporting program: champagne bottles will be sabred ("decapitated") by professionals, you can enjoy tractor rides in the vineyards, producers will explain the production process on site and much more.

