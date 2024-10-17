Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Ried

Innviertel man (30) on trial as drug smuggler

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 09:00

He has already been sentenced to four years in prison for home invasion at former provincial councillor Josef Fill - not legally binding. On Thursday, the entrepreneur's son will stand trial for large-scale drug smuggling and trafficking at the regional court in Ried.  

0 Kommentare

A 30-year-old entrepreneur's son from Innviertel was considered "still blameless" when he had to appear before the regional court in Ried on September 5. Not much later: he was sentenced to four years' unconditional imprisonment for tipping off former provincial councillor Josef Fill about the home invasion - not legally binding.

Already familiar with the dock
At least he now knows his way around the courtroom in Ried when he has to sit in the dock again on Thursday. Together with four accomplices, he is alleged to have smuggled drugs into Austria on a large scale and sold them in the Innviertel region. Two members of the quintet have already been tried.


The 30-year-old is alleged to have smuggled five kilos of cocaine, 50 kilos of herbal cannabis and 30 kilos of cannabis resin as an accomplice in 2022 and 2023. Four kilos of cocaine and 30 kilos of cannabis are said to have been stored and resold. The narcotics were imported from Germany and Switzerland.

The quintet had set up a bogus company there to conceal the illegal business. The three defendants have confessed and each faces between one and 15 years in prison. The trial is scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf