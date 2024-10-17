Trial in Ried
Innviertel man (30) on trial as drug smuggler
He has already been sentenced to four years in prison for home invasion at former provincial councillor Josef Fill - not legally binding. On Thursday, the entrepreneur's son will stand trial for large-scale drug smuggling and trafficking at the regional court in Ried.
A 30-year-old entrepreneur's son from Innviertel was considered "still blameless" when he had to appear before the regional court in Ried on September 5. Not much later: he was sentenced to four years' unconditional imprisonment for tipping off former provincial councillor Josef Fill about the home invasion - not legally binding.
Already familiar with the dock
At least he now knows his way around the courtroom in Ried when he has to sit in the dock again on Thursday. Together with four accomplices, he is alleged to have smuggled drugs into Austria on a large scale and sold them in the Innviertel region. Two members of the quintet have already been tried.
The 30-year-old is alleged to have smuggled five kilos of cocaine, 50 kilos of herbal cannabis and 30 kilos of cannabis resin as an accomplice in 2022 and 2023. Four kilos of cocaine and 30 kilos of cannabis are said to have been stored and resold. The narcotics were imported from Germany and Switzerland.
The quintet had set up a bogus company there to conceal the illegal business. The three defendants have confessed and each faces between one and 15 years in prison. The trial is scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
