Blowfly could make murder investigations more difficult

"Their aggressive larval feeding behavior could turn back the post-mortem insect clock by eliminating all previous arrivals," explains Kadarver ecologist Christian von Hoermann from the University of Würzburg. "It is important for forensic scientists to know where this blowfly occurs." Insects on corpses can be an important aid in murder investigations. Hundreds of insect species then populate the dead body - and provide experts with a multitude of traces. However, if these are eaten away, it becomes more difficult to determine the time of death and other details - such as whether the body has already been in a different location.