Red message of love

Fußi ventures out of cover with first content

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 14:54

The SPÖ party rebel Rudi Fußi has set his sights on nothing less than replacing Babler as party leader. With his own program, he wants to lead the faltering Social Democrats back into higher spheres. On Wednesday, he will present the initial content - and position himself as an opponent of Kickl.

The political advisor has big plans for his SPÖ. In the coming weeks, he wants to present "plans for a red-white-red economic miracle", "end the division of society", "liberate hundreds of thousands of women" through all-day childcare, "eradicate corruption" and create clarity on asylum and migration.

Wants to reduce illegal migration to zero
Austria has "overreached itself" in the latter area, but this is not the fault of foreigners, but of politics. With ten specific conditions for future government partners, he wants nothing less than a complete change to previous policy in this area - and has now dictated migrant "coalition conditions" to the ÖVP and NEOS.

Illegal migration should be set to zero, while at the same time 5,000 immigrants should be granted legal access to Austria every year, the party rebel demanded at a press conference on Wednesday.

Opponent for Kickl, "and what an opponent"
With this topic, the party rebel wants to create a clear counter-position to Herbert Kickl - Kickl has not had an opponent in this area so far, "now he is here, and what an opponent", he did not spare any self-praise; and continued: "The decline of the Freedom Party begins today."

Because: the only thing that makes the FPÖ strong is fear, hatred, degradation and discord. "As always, it's a question of whether hate or love prevails," he said.

Whether such plans will actually be taken into any government negotiations by the SPÖ remains questionable, of course. In order to become leader of the party himself, Fußi must first collect 14,000 signatures from party members so that he can then go into a direct election with Andreas Babler.

Fußi admitted that his dictation of coalition conditions could be seen as presumptuous - and let a sense of reality shine through: "I am also the only one who believes that he will be elected chairman."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stephan Brodicky
Stephan Brodicky
