Red message of love
Fußi ventures out of cover with first content
The SPÖ party rebel Rudi Fußi has set his sights on nothing less than replacing Babler as party leader. With his own program, he wants to lead the faltering Social Democrats back into higher spheres. On Wednesday, he will present the initial content - and position himself as an opponent of Kickl.
The political advisor has big plans for his SPÖ. In the coming weeks, he wants to present "plans for a red-white-red economic miracle", "end the division of society", "liberate hundreds of thousands of women" through all-day childcare, "eradicate corruption" and create clarity on asylum and migration.
Wants to reduce illegal migration to zero
Austria has "overreached itself" in the latter area, but this is not the fault of foreigners, but of politics. With ten specific conditions for future government partners, he wants nothing less than a complete change to previous policy in this area - and has now dictated migrant "coalition conditions" to the ÖVP and NEOS.
Illegal migration should be set to zero, while at the same time 5,000 immigrants should be granted legal access to Austria every year, the party rebel demanded at a press conference on Wednesday.
Opponent for Kickl, "and what an opponent"
With this topic, the party rebel wants to create a clear counter-position to Herbert Kickl - Kickl has not had an opponent in this area so far, "now he is here, and what an opponent", he did not spare any self-praise; and continued: "The decline of the Freedom Party begins today."
Because: the only thing that makes the FPÖ strong is fear, hatred, degradation and discord. "As always, it's a question of whether hate or love prevails," he said.
Whether such plans will actually be taken into any government negotiations by the SPÖ remains questionable, of course. In order to become leader of the party himself, Fußi must first collect 14,000 signatures from party members so that he can then go into a direct election with Andreas Babler.
Fußi admitted that his dictation of coalition conditions could be seen as presumptuous - and let a sense of reality shine through: "I am also the only one who believes that he will be elected chairman."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.