Several accusations
Alfons Schuhbeck: New charges against TV chef
The public prosecutor's office has once again brought charges against Alfons Schuhbeck, who was already in custody, as the authorities announced on Wednesday. The star chef's lawyers announced that he would defend himself against the charges.
The Munich I public prosecutor's office is accusing Schuhbeck of delaying insolvency, fraud, attempted fraud, subsidy fraud and withholding and embezzling wages.
As reported by the "Bild" newspaper, among others, the allegations relate to the coronavirus pandemic, among other things. Schuhbeck is alleged to have received unauthorized state aid amounting to around 460,000 euros.
The celebrity chef, who ran numerous businesses in a group of companies, is alleged to have either not filed for insolvency or filed late for nine of his companies, even though the respective business was already insolvent.
Schuhbeck is also alleged to have failed to pay social security contributions on a large scale or paid them late. In 212 cases, he failed to pay 260,000 euros in contributions to statutory health insurance funds and in 267 cases he failed to pay around 700,000 euros on time.
Final conviction
The star and TV chef has already been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for tax evasion. He had been in open prison since February and had two days off a month, and was even allowed to spend two nights in his apartment.
It is now reported that this has been canceled due to the new investigations.
Schwarzenegger comforted Schuhbeck
It only became known at the weekend that Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to have cheered Schuhbeck up during his prison sentence. It is said that he called to inquire about his condition and offered him comfort.
During the Oktoberfest, Schwarzenegger is also said to have considered visiting Schuhbeck in prison. An insider told "Bild": "Arnold never forgets his friends!"
Famous visitors in prison
The star chef is likely to receive frequent visits from celebrity friends. In the summer, it was reported that Gloria von Thurn und Taxis and cabaret artist Monika Gruber had visited him to see if he was doing well.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.