“Yellow slip is there, but I was at home”

Faulty parcel delivery

Another issue is the apparently not always flawless parcel delivery by Swiss Post: "Everyone knows the problem: there is already a yellow slip in the post box, even though you were at home when the delivery was attempted." The parcel delivery volume is increasing all the time, but parcels are not always delivered properly. And this leads to annoyance for those affected, who then have to collect the parcel themselves. Steinmaurer summarizes: "As a recipient, you have no claim against delivery companies. Only against the sender."