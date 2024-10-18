75 kilometers
Pilgrimage with four paws: Guide dogs on the Way of St. James
It is an extraordinary adventure that four blind Austrians have dared to undertake. After months of preparation, they walked for miles along the Way of St. James in Spain. Always at their side: their assistance dogs, who led them sure-footedly along the path over hill and dale.
Laura, Maria, Wolfgang and Sonja can be proud of themselves and their guide dogs, because they have achieved something great and fulfilled a dream in the process: They walked the Camino Inglés from A Coruña to Santiago de Compostela. In glorious sunshine, but also in some heavy rain, storms and minor obstacles along the way, the four of them and their four-legged helpers showed that courage, perseverance, training and (self-)trust pay off.
On the road together
The four guide dog teams were accompanied on the 75-kilometer journey by the project initiators from Independence Dogs Austria (IDA), Karl Weissenbacher from the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna and Katharina Krenn, Senior Brand Manager for Corporate Communication at Purina Austria. They also learned a lot on this trip and are taking what they experienced back into their everyday lives.
Katharina Krenn traveled to Spain with them. Her aim was to get to know and understand the reality of the guide dog teams' lives better. "At Purina, we know that the power of the human-animal bond can change lives for the better. On this trip, I was able to see how the guide dog teams grew closer together with every challenge and that trained dogs mean independence and freedom for blind people," she concludes.
Ingrid Sweeney, Chairwoman of the non-profit organization IDA, explains to the "Krone": "Guide dogs are specially trained by us to replace blind people's sight as well as possible and to protect them from danger. It is important that the guide dog teams train together regularly. By exploring unfamiliar places, the guide dog teams' skills are refreshed and their senses sharpened."
Independence Dogs Austria offers regular training courses. The trip to Spain, which also promoted intercultural exchange between different nations with different experiences, was something very special in many ways for everyone involved!
The power of the human-animal bond
"I've been training a lot with 'Emil' after work and at weekends over the last few weeks and I'm really pleased that we managed the sometimes challenging daily stages so well," says Sonja Lahnsteiner, one of the blind participants from Austria, proudly. She mastered the "Camino Inglés" adventure perfectly with her bright poodle.
Wolfgang Niegelhell, panpipe virtuoso and composer, is also happy and satisfied: "My 'Amando' and I are one heart and one soul and after passing my assistance dog test in mid-September, I had even more confidence in him as a guide dog for the blind and in us as a team. The Camino Inglés will remain in my memory forever!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.