Antarctic tourism has an impact on ice melting

For their analysis, they evaluated data from the years between 2003 and 2008. According to figures from the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators (IAATO), the number of tourist cruises increased from less than 200 to up to 300 per season during this period. According to IAATO, this number remained stable for a long time afterwards, but has continued to rise since 2017, most recently to 540 voyages during the 2023/24 season. During the coronavirus pandemic, there were reportedly no such voyages.