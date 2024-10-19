I have osteoporosis – what should I know?

Osteoporosis can be promoted by various risk factors. The main factors include a lack of exercise, an early menopause in women, low body weight (BMI below 20), previous bone fractures caused by osteoporosis, a hereditary predisposition and the use of cortisone. Other risk factors include smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic diseases.

To reduce the risk of falling, loose cables should be avoided, carpets should be avoided and sufficient lighting should be provided. It is important to avoid wet or icy floors.

Calcium-rich foods such as dairy products, spinach leaves, broccoli, nuts and calcium-rich mineral water contribute to bone health. Vitamin D-rich foods such as milk, eggs, tuna, sardines, mackerel and fortified cereals also support the absorption of calcium.