I have osteoporosis – what should I know?
Many women after menopause, but also older men, are affected by a decline in bone mass and an increased risk of fractures. Dr. Christian Mate, general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for you here and on KroneMED.
As osteoporosis itself does not cause any symptoms, screening is very important. The aim is to detect the disease early, treat it appropriately and thus prevent bone fractures.
Good to know
Osteoporosis can be promoted by various risk factors. The main factors include a lack of exercise, an early menopause in women, low body weight (BMI below 20), previous bone fractures caused by osteoporosis, a hereditary predisposition and the use of cortisone. Other risk factors include smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic diseases.
To reduce the risk of falling, loose cables should be avoided, carpets should be avoided and sufficient lighting should be provided. It is important to avoid wet or icy floors.
Calcium-rich foods such as dairy products, spinach leaves, broccoli, nuts and calcium-rich mineral water contribute to bone health. Vitamin D-rich foods such as milk, eggs, tuna, sardines, mackerel and fortified cereals also support the absorption of calcium.
How your GP can help you
The GP plays a key role in the early detection of osteoporosis. For patients over the age of 50 and especially for postmenopausal women (after menopause), a risk assessment by the doctor is recommended. In discussion with the patient, the general practitioner can find out whether there are any risk factors for osteoporosis, such as smoking or heavy alcohol consumption. A number of chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis or long-term treatment with cortisone tablets, are also included.
If you have health problems at the weekend and/or at night, you can also call the health hotline 1450. You can also find out about common health issues at the GP practice at kronemed.at. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides a comprehensive range of information on the Internet.
Pay attention to your diet
If the doctor considers it appropriate on the basis of the risk factors and the physical examination, he will arrange for a so-called bone density measurement. Based on the results of this examination and depending on your individual risk constellation, the doctor can then assess whether drug therapy to prevent osteoporotic fractures is advisable. In order for the therapy to be effective, you should consume sufficient vitamin D and calcium.
If this is not possible through food, additional tablets or drops can be taken. Women after menopause in particular should also make sure they get enough exercise and, if possible, strengthen their muscles. Your family doctor can advise you on this.
Further help at the radiology center
Bone densitometry, also known as DEXA, is an examination using weak X-rays that is carried out at a radiology diagnostic center. It is completely painless and requires no special preparation or injection of contrast medium. The examination is carried out lying down in a computer tomography machine and takes between 5 and a maximum of 15 minutes.
The so-called T-value ("T-score") is determined for the examined regions, lumbar spine and femoral neck on both sides. The lower this value is, the lower the bone density. From a value of -1, we speak of osteopenia, a possible preliminary stage of osteoporosis, and from -2.5, osteoporosis is present. During a rehabilitation stay, measures can be taken to strengthen the bones and mobilize the joints as well as to strengthen the bone density and structure. This can also take place after operations for osteoporotic bone fractures as a so-called follow-up treatment.
Further points of contact for those affected by osteoporosis are
- Specialists: Rheumatologists, orthopaedists and gynaecologists deal with osteoporosis. As a specialist in internal medicine, the rheumatologist can be consulted by the family doctor, for example, regarding the possible use of newer, not yet widely established medication.
Orthopaedic surgeon: If an osteoporotic fracture has already occurred, surgical treatment is often carried out. This ranges from stabilization for vertebral fractures to total hip replacement (THR) for femoral neck fractures.
- Pharmacy: Your pharmacy, like your doctor, is your point of contact when it comes to taking the correct medication prescribed by your doctor.
