“I compare the ACSL to the Champions League”

"Our superpower is the sense of belonging"

In an interview with krone.at, founder and managing director Lawrence Gimeno made it clear that the ACSL is not just about sport. "I compare the ACSL in Europe to the Champions League," the WU graduate believes in the potential to inspire students across Europe for the college league. The decisive factor? "Our superpower is the sense of belonging. Most of the people who are here have never seen football live, but they feel the spirit," says Gimeno.