Surprising posting
Rapper P. Diddy sends a message from prison
Despite his imprisonment, Sean "Diddy" Combs made sure that a message went online on his Instagram account. The 54-year-old US rapper is accused of serious sex crimes. He will therefore go on trial in May.
The court has decided that Diddy will remain in prison until the trial. Bail applications were rejected. The rapper is considered too dangerous. Nevertheless, he has now been able to speak out on social media.
A post was published on Tuesday to mark the second birthday of his daughter Love Combs, whom he has with Dana Tran. Pictures show Combs' little daughter eating a birthday cake and in pictures with her dad. In addition, someone wrote on behalf of the musician: "Happy Birthday" and "Daddy loves you."
Trial from May
Criminal proceedings against Combs are due to begin on May 5, 2025. The rapper was arrested in New York in mid-September and has been in custody ever since. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of sexually abusing women and using threats and violence to coerce them into attending drug and sex parties.
According to the indictment, the rap mogul "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him for decades to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his actions". He had used his "empire" in the music business to achieve his goals. Combs rejects all accusations and pleads not guilty.
More and more victims
Since his arrest, however, new complaints have been added all the time. US lawyer Tony Buzbee is currently tracking down more victims, including a man who, according to him, was abused as a nine-year-old at a casting.
In another case, an alleged victim accuses Combs of sexually abusing him at the age of 16 in 1998 at one of his parties in the Hamptons, a luxury vacation region east of New York.
Combs, known under the stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy, had risen to become one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in the world in the 1990s. The three-time winner of the US Grammy music award is also a successful music producer and businessman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
