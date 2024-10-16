Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Important victory"

Meta faces lawsuits over addiction risk

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 08:39

In the fight against the negative effects of social media on young people, the technology company Meta is facing a series of lawsuits. On Tuesday, a federal judge in California rejected the Facebook parent company's request to dismiss the lawsuits filed by several US states. 

0 Kommentare

The plaintiffs accuse Meta of promoting mental health problems among young people through the addictive potential of its Facebook and Instagram platforms. The plaintiffs' lawyers described the decision as an "important victory for young people across the country who are negatively impacted by addictive and harmful social media platforms".

Meta expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling. A spokesperson for the company said Meta disagreed with the decision overall and had "developed numerous tools to support parents and teens", including new "accounts for teens" on Instagram with additional protections.

Paving the way for personal injury lawsuits by individuals
The decision paves the way for further legal action by the plaintiffs. The judge also denied motions by Meta, TikTok by ByteDance, YouTube by Google's parent company Alphabet and Snapchat to dismiss related personal injury lawsuits by individuals.

A Google spokesperson denied the allegations, stating, "Providing a safer and healthier experience for young people has always been at the core of what we do." The other social media companies did not initially respond to requests for comment from Reuters news agency.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf