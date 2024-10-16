Car chase
Driving 130 km/h through the city without a license
A dangerous chase took place at dusk in Klagenfurt on Tuesday. A 28-year-old driver - without a driver's license - sped away from the police in a district of Klagenfurt.
The second working day of the week was just coming to an end when a patrol of the Annabichl police noticed a vehicle: "Due to a traffic offense, we wanted to stop the car," reported the police. But instead of following the police's instructions, the 28-year-old man hits the gas at a junction and speeds off. The officers take up the chase. The blue lights and the siren only seem to encourage the man even more.
The driver speeds through the city of Klagenfurt at breakneck speed - up to 130 km/h. He ignores the police's signs to stop. Now it's time to keep an eye out for other road users! "This driving style put two pedestrians and three drivers at considerable risk," say the officers.
The police manage to stop the Afghan in the course of this erratic driving. The officers are astonished when the driver cannot produce a driver's license. A test for drugs and alcohol is negative. "Fortunately, there was no bodily harm," say the officers with relief. The man is reported at large.
