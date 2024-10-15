King of Hearts Markus Wallner goes on the hunt for a bride

With regard to the inclusion of the blue supremo in the illustrious circle, he is also likely to benefit from the fact that the overlap on many political issues (family, security, economy and transport) is greater than with his predecessors. Bitschi and his fellow campaigners are likely to refrain from feeding climate demonstrators and opponents of the Feldkirch city tunnel with coffee and cake in the future. In contrast to the Greens, this would make them well-liked by the ÖVP. Bitschi also holds further trump cards when it comes to the economy: the bosses of the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries had already spoken out quite clearly in favor of a black-blue coalition on election night. If he does not want to conjure up a palace revolution, "King Markus" will also follow the wishes of his most important "whisperers". Conclusion: ÖVP and FPÖ only have to agree on the number of blue government seats and the distribution of portfolios.