Coalition options
King of Hearts Markus Wallner goes on the hunt for a bride
In Vorarlberg, the game is not poker, but "jass". The FPÖ around Christof Bitschi has the best cards in the coalition jass. However, Governor Markus Wallner did not want to look into this yet and first invited the "leaders" of all four parties represented in the state parliament to exploratory talks on Tuesday.
Although the blue supremo Christof Bitschi did not take "King Markus'" heart by storm, the first one-on-one meeting lasted over an hour. "It was a very open exchange with Governor Markus Wallner," said the Freedom Party. Whether further negotiations will be held and who the FPÖ will be at the start will be announced as soon as Wallner has made his decision.
The Green duo presented themselves as being open to many things when it came to the dowry. "We had an objective and constructive discussion - in the usual professional manner that has characterized our cooperation in recent years," said Green Party leader Daniel Zadra, beating the drum for a new political marriage. However, the Greens do not want to give themselves away cheaply. "We are in favour of serious negotiations, but not at any price," emphasized Eva Hammerer. For Mario Leiter (SPÖ) and Claudia Gamon (NEOS), however, the visit to "King Markus" was more of a show than a bridal show.
Theoretically, three coalition options are possible, but only one is realistic. The overview:
The FPÖ has the best cards
During the most recent legislative period, the blue "Ober" has been on the verge of insulting his majesty from time to time: the leader of the Freedom Party, Christof Bitschi, has been vocal about his views - often to the displeasure of the state governor. While "King Markus" took a while to get used to the idea of a black-blue coalition, his two state councillors for economy and security actually completed the change of coalition on the fly during the current legislative period. Both Marco Tittler and Christian Gantner had frequent exchanges with Christof Bitschi on the fringes of parliamentary sessions and had a few laughs in the process.
With regard to the inclusion of the blue supremo in the illustrious circle, he is also likely to benefit from the fact that the overlap on many political issues (family, security, economy and transport) is greater than with his predecessors. Bitschi and his fellow campaigners are likely to refrain from feeding climate demonstrators and opponents of the Feldkirch city tunnel with coffee and cake in the future. In contrast to the Greens, this would make them well-liked by the ÖVP. Bitschi also holds further trump cards when it comes to the economy: the bosses of the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries had already spoken out quite clearly in favor of a black-blue coalition on election night. If he does not want to conjure up a palace revolution, "King Markus" will also follow the wishes of his most important "whisperers". Conclusion: ÖVP and FPÖ only have to agree on the number of blue government seats and the distribution of portfolios.
The Greens hold no trump cards
Since "Leaf King Johannes" left the country, the Greens have lost their best trump card in the coalition poker game. "Still Minister of Health" Johannes Rauch knew how not to upset the big coalition partner around "King Markus" and not to overdo it. His successor Daniel Zadra did not succeed in this. On the contrary: in a duet with club leader Eva Hammerer, the "Laub-Ober" repeatedly managed to turn the blacks red in the face. The ÖVP accused the Greens of foul play not only when Zadra denounced their "King Markus" to the economic and corruption prosecutor's office.
And Hammerer and her fellow campaigners also gradually squandered their good cards and looked like an opposition party in parliament. The likelihood of a black-green coalition is therefore close to zero. A new edition would probably not even be possible if the Greens only provided the state councillor for "cycle paths in Röns" and at the same time cheered the implementation of the Feldkirch city tunnel every day.
No "Zuckerlkoalition" with ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS
The "Zuckerlkoalition" at state level may work out mathematically, but the dream of governing is over for the SPÖ and NEOS after the sobering result on Sunday. Both Mario Leiter and Claudia Gamon let it be known on Sunday that they want to concentrate on opposition work in the state parliament. The Bludenzer's expectations before the one-on-one meeting with the governor were therefore similar to those of a pupil who already knows before school reports are distributed that he will not be moving up to the next class. "I thought about whether I should go at all," Leiter announced in advance.
NEOS spokesperson Claudia Gamon (NEOS) took a similarly sober approach. She expressed her expectations for the meeting with Markus Wallner in one word: "None!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
