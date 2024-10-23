dg latschach

Public Viewing
An episode of the popular ORF format "Der Sagenjäger" takes less than half an hour, but the preparatory work is enormous. The village community of Latschach accompanied the filming of the "Goldpfarrer von Latschach" - and invites you to a public viewing.
The story of "Krapfenbäck Simale" from the area around St. Veit an der Glan was first shown in mid-October, and at the end of the month "Der Sagenjäger" tells the story of the gold priest of Latschach - two exciting stories from Carinthia!
In September, the village community of Latschach accompanied the Alpha Vision film team for a week as they filmed "Sagenjäger" with the Klagenfurt actor and singer Max Müller, who is also known as the Rosenheim Cop.
The filming locations were selected in advance, from Lake Faak to the Mittagskogel, and the actors and actresses were organized.
Together in front of the television
First broadcast on Saturday, October 26, 5.55 pm on ORF 2.
The village community of Latschach is also hosting a public viewing at the Kulturhaus Latschach.
"With the help of some locals, Max Müller was on the trail of the mystery surrounding the first Latschach priest, Johannes Leitschacher," says Herbert Sternig from the Latschach village community.
Alchemist or gold digger?
There are still many rumors and legends surrounding the construction of the magnificent, baroque church in Latschach, which is often called the Cathedral of the Upper Rose Valley due to its size. One tells that the parish priest was an alchemist and earned the money to build the church with concoctions. One legend says that Pastor Leitschacher dug for gold on the Mittagskogel to finance the construction.
"The tenth episode of the series 'Der Sagenjäger' will certainly be an exciting story and many images of the Faaker See vacation region will reach hundreds of thousands of living rooms in Austria, Germany and Switzerland," say the Latschachers happily.
A highlight of the TV documentary is likely to be the fifth opening of the crypt since 1772. Johannes Leitschacher was buried here and is said to have remained undecomposed 100 years later, as the story of Latschach's founding priest goes.
