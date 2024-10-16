“Threshold of what is tolerable has long been crossed”

Criticism also from Liste Fritz

Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider (Liste Fritz) agrees: "I was sitting on the education committee and when I saw these offers (to learn the language before starting school), I thought that they made a lot of sense. The FPÖ colleague reads the headline and immediately says that the FPÖ is voting against it. You don't like it when we take integration measures, and you don't like it when we do nothing. Your solutions are not compatible with national and international law."