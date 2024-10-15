Courageous intervention
How two women saved their colleague’s life
Wednesday is "World Resuscitation Day". A case from Hörbranz, where two courageous women became lifesavers, shows just how important first aid skills and rapid intervention are.
Cardiovascular arrest outside a hospital is the third most common cause of death in Austria, and the chances of survival dwindle with every minute of inactivity. International Resuscitation Day is a reminder of how crucial it is to initiate resuscitation measures immediately.
Andrea Staudach and Nicole Baumann have first-hand experience of this. The two women work in a grocery store in Hörbranz. It is a day like any other when their colleague next door suddenly collapses without any prior signs. Andrea Staudach immediately rushes to him and checks his breathing. There are none. Instinctively, she turns the victim onto his back and begins chest compressions. At the same time, she calls for help. Her supervisor and friend, Nicole Baumann, rushes over to help and bystanders make an emergency call.
Acting together
The first aiders join forces to get the victim's heart beating again. For the time being. Because it keeps stopping, but the two women do not give up and continue the resuscitation until first responders take over.
Shortly afterwards, the emergency services arrive on the scene - they are able to stabilize the man to such an extent that he can be flown to hospital. Today he is back to his old self. Although he is now enjoying his retirement, he still comes by regularly to go shopping - also to see his lifesavers.
"This example shows that everyday life can suddenly turn into an emergency situation. But above all, it gives us hope that first aid is a matter of course and that we all have the confidence and courage to do so," emphasizes Provincial Rescue Commander Gerhard Kräutler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.