How two women saved their colleague’s life

Andrea Staudach and Nicole Baumann have first-hand experience of this. The two women work in a grocery store in Hörbranz. It is a day like any other when their colleague next door suddenly collapses without any prior signs. Andrea Staudach immediately rushes to him and checks his breathing. There are none. Instinctively, she turns the victim onto his back and begins chest compressions. At the same time, she calls for help. Her supervisor and friend, Nicole Baumann, rushes over to help and bystanders make an emergency call.